Previous
Photo 1661
Extras - Little angel
Couldn’t resist this capture of George having a cosy nap. He dragged his bed into the middle of the of the room before settling down.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2025 10:31pm
Privacy
Tags
bed
,
sleeping
,
george
Diana
ace
So adorable, he seems almost human!
January 19th, 2025
