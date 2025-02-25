Sign up
Previous
Photo 1663
Poppy jug
Babs
@onewing
asked to see my poppy jug in colour. I found an old shot with some lovely flowers. Really useful jug!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5987
photos
166
followers
113
following
2
1
Extras
iPhone 14 Pro Max
25th September 2023 5:18pm
flowers
,
-
,
poppies
,
jug
,
extras
Babs
ace
Thank you, it is really beautiful. I just adore anything with poppies on it and the roses look beautiful too.
February 25th, 2025
