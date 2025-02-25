Previous
Poppy jug by pamknowler
Photo 1663

Poppy jug

Babs @onewing asked to see my poppy jug in colour. I found an old shot with some lovely flowers. Really useful jug!
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Thank you, it is really beautiful. I just adore anything with poppies on it and the roses look beautiful too.
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact