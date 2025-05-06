Sign up
Photo 1666
Extras - Muck spreading
I was sitting in the garden in the sun having coffee when the smell got stronger! Yes the farmer was over the hedge in the field spreading his very smelly “muck”. Oh yes I’m definitely in the country! 🤪
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th May 2025 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
country
,
field
,
smelly
,
muck-spreading
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Another use for those leftover face masks LOL!! Nice shot
May 6th, 2025
