Extras - Muck spreading by pamknowler
Photo 1666

Extras - Muck spreading

I was sitting in the garden in the sun having coffee when the smell got stronger! Yes the farmer was over the hedge in the field spreading his very smelly “muck”. Oh yes I’m definitely in the country! 🤪
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Another use for those leftover face masks LOL!! Nice shot
May 6th, 2025  
