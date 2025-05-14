Sign up
Previous
Photo 1667
Extras - Hare
What a wonderful surprise! As I was washing up in the kitchen I looked out of the window and saw a young hare come out of the hedgerow. I rushed to get my camera and just caught him as he was running up the lane. So thrilled to see him!!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
devon
,
hare
,
kitchen-window
,
hugglepit
