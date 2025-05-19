Sign up
Previous
Photo 1668
Extras - Birthday flowers
A lovely birthday surprise from my niece Ruth and her girls. Beautiful roses and peonies which will be fabulous when they open up. Plus a box for afternoon tea with brownies, blondies and shortbread biscuits with some tea bags. What a treat!
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
birthday
,
brownies
,
blondies
,
ruth
,
tea-bags
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh how lovely!
May 19th, 2025
