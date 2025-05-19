Previous
Extras - Birthday flowers by pamknowler
Photo 1668

Extras - Birthday flowers

A lovely birthday surprise from my niece Ruth and her girls. Beautiful roses and peonies which will be fabulous when they open up. Plus a box for afternoon tea with brownies, blondies and shortbread biscuits with some tea bags. What a treat!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh how lovely!
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact