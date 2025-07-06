Sign up
Photo 1669
Extras - It’s raining at last
Finally we have some rain. I hope it lasts and gives the garden a desperately needed drink! The hose is out as I have been watering the pots morning and evening.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6124
photos
163
followers
112
following
457% complete
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
1669
Tags
rain
,
garden
,
hose
,
umbrella
