Extras - It’s raining at last by pamknowler
Photo 1669

Extras - It’s raining at last

Finally we have some rain. I hope it lasts and gives the garden a desperately needed drink! The hose is out as I have been watering the pots morning and evening.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
