Previous
Extras - Friendly Dragon by pamknowler
Photo 1672

Extras - Friendly Dragon

I just had to share this as it made me laugh. Barb’s DIL Louise is a teachers assistant and on Tuesday all the staff have to dress as pirates or dragons as a famous children’s author is visiting the school and that’s what she writes about. Louise is going as a pirate but her daughter Sophie brought this dragon home for her to take to school. It was made by the clever people in the props department at the theatre where Sophie works. I think she needs to warn the 4 year olds in her class before she gets the dragon out! 🤪🤪🤪
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sounds like fun, what a well made dragone!
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact