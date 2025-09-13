Extras - Friendly Dragon

I just had to share this as it made me laugh. Barb’s DIL Louise is a teachers assistant and on Tuesday all the staff have to dress as pirates or dragons as a famous children’s author is visiting the school and that’s what she writes about. Louise is going as a pirate but her daughter Sophie brought this dragon home for her to take to school. It was made by the clever people in the props department at the theatre where Sophie works. I think she needs to warn the 4 year olds in her class before she gets the dragon out! 🤪🤪🤪