Previous
Extras - Stairway to where? by pamknowler
Photo 1673

Extras - Stairway to where?

We took a different path this morning on our walk at Irchester Country Park. George wanted to climb the stairs but I didn’t! We walked on and once he couldn’t see us he came running down the stairs to catch us up.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Perhaps he was in Gershwin mode and humming "I'll build a stairway to paradise!"
September 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact