Extras - Odd one out by pamknowler
Extras - Odd one out

We popped into Ruth’s house this morning while we didn’t have George with us. Kittens galore! There are five black kittens and this gorgeous silver grey one. All spoken for thankfully! My niece is the mad cat lady! 🤪
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Pam Knowler

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Awwww!!! They are so so cute
October 10th, 2025  
