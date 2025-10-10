Sign up
Previous
Photo 1674
Extras - Odd one out
We popped into Ruth’s house this morning while we didn’t have George with us. Kittens galore! There are five black kittens and this gorgeous silver grey one. All spoken for thankfully! My niece is the mad cat lady! 🤪
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6181
photos
162
followers
110
following
458% complete
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th October 2025 11:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
kittens
,
ruth
,
5-black
,
one-silver-grey
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Awwww!!! They are so so cute
October 10th, 2025
