Photo 1676
Extra - A haircut is needed!
Luckily George is booked with Rhona on Tuesday for a haircut. He definitely needs it around his face and his legs and tummy really need a trim. Dogs with short legs get very dirty underneath when it’s muddy!
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
george
haircut-needed
where-are-his-eyes
