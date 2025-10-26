Previous
Extra - A haircut is needed!
Extra - A haircut is needed!

Luckily George is booked with Rhona on Tuesday for a haircut. He definitely needs it around his face and his legs and tummy really need a trim. Dogs with short legs get very dirty underneath when it’s muddy!
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
