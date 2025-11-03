Sign up
Previous
Photo 1677
Extras - Smoke tree
Cotinus or Smoke tree. Our gorgeous shrub is now shedding its beautiful leaves. They have turned from deep purple/brown to orange with lovely markings. One of my favourite shrubs in my garden.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2025 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
cotinus
,
autumn-colours
,
smoke-tree
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such beautiful leaves
November 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 3rd, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful leaves. Never heard of a smoke tree.
November 3rd, 2025
