Extras - Smoke tree

Cotinus or Smoke tree. Our gorgeous shrub is now shedding its beautiful leaves. They have turned from deep purple/brown to orange with lovely markings. One of my favourite shrubs in my garden.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Pam Knowler

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such beautiful leaves
November 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 3rd, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful leaves. Never heard of a smoke tree.
November 3rd, 2025  
