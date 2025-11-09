Previous
Extras - Sleeping by pamknowler
Extras - Sleeping

I just can’t resist George when he is snuggled up asleep. He looks so innocent! 🤪🤪🤪 when he woke up he immediately started to jump up at the TV barking at who knows what? Naughty boy!
Pam Knowler

Jennifer ace
So so cute!! There will have been something very important to protect you from on the TV lol!
November 9th, 2025  
