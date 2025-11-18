Sign up
Previous
Photo 1681
Extras - Sunshine and shadows
A lovely sunny walk this morning but it was very cold - only 2 degrees! Brrr!
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
460% complete
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
255
256
1680
257
258
259
1681
260
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2025 11:16am
Tags
shadows
,
woods
,
sunny
,
george
Pat Knowles
ace
I love this weather…..colder & fresher! A lovely walk.
November 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely sunshine and shadows.
November 18th, 2025
