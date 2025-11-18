Previous
Extras - Sunshine and shadows by pamknowler
Photo 1681

Extras - Sunshine and shadows

A lovely sunny walk this morning but it was very cold - only 2 degrees! Brrr!
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I love this weather…..colder & fresher! A lovely walk.
November 18th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely sunshine and shadows.
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact