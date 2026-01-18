Sign up
Photo 1685
Extras - Cuddles
I washed George’s toys yesterday and as they were dry I gave them back to him to play. He decided to have a cuddle and fell asleep. So sweet!
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
cuddles
,
toys
,
cuddle
,
asleep
,
george
