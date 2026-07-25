Extras - Crown and droplet

Unfortunately I cannot find my photo of the set up to take these droplet shots. You do need some equipment to do it properly - my friend Sarah has it. You need a water drop kit - a few available - I think she has the SplashArt Water Drop Kit and there are tutorials on YouTube.

You also need high speed flash units. A macro lens 100-125mm and sturdy tripods.

I have to say it was all a bit technical for me and I was very grateful my friend knew what she was doing. I got so many different splash shots and we had such fun playing all afternoon.