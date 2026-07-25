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Extras - Crown and droplet by pamknowler
Photo 1703

Extras - Crown and droplet

Unfortunately I cannot find my photo of the set up to take these droplet shots. You do need some equipment to do it properly - my friend Sarah has it. You need a water drop kit - a few available - I think she has the SplashArt Water Drop Kit and there are tutorials on YouTube.
You also need high speed flash units. A macro lens 100-125mm and sturdy tripods.
I have to say it was all a bit technical for me and I was very grateful my friend knew what she was doing. I got so many different splash shots and we had such fun playing all afternoon.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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