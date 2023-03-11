Previous
View to the Bridge by pammyjoy
69 / 365

View to the Bridge

Today was surprisingly warm after yesterday's snow so I went for a walk alongside the channel. Thr sunlight was dancing on the water like sparkling diamonds.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Pammy Joy

