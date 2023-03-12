Previous
Sea Scrap by pammyjoy
Sea Scrap

From my walk alongside the channel, I guess sometimes its not worth the cost of retrieving it from the water.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Diana ace
It seems to have been there for a long time, lovely textures and tones.
March 13th, 2023  
