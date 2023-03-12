Sign up
70 / 365
Sea Scrap
From my walk alongside the channel, I guess sometimes its not worth the cost of retrieving it from the water.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
1
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
70
photos
6
followers
11
following
19% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705FN
Taken
11th March 2023 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#river
,
#water
,
#boat
Diana
ace
It seems to have been there for a long time, lovely textures and tones.
March 13th, 2023
