88 / 365
Many styles of buildings in one shot
How many styles of architecture can I fit into one shot in Manchester! An amazing contrast between the old, the new and the mock tudor!
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Tags
#skyline
,
#cathedral
,
#manchester
,
#cornexchange
Babs
ace
Quite a few styles looking at this photo. What a great variety of buildings.
October 1st, 2023
