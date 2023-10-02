Sign up
89 / 365
A walk in the dunes
We have nature reserve nearby, I used to play in the dunes when I was a child but don't remember there being water. The colours were striking today.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
#nature
,
#water
,
#lake
,
#dunes
,
#cumbria
