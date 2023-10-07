Sign up
Previous
94 / 365
HMP Lancaster Castle
This is a pretty impressive though scary place to imprisoned!
Lancaster Castle was decommissioned in 2012 and it is open for tourists. This is the female penitentiary.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Galaxy S23 Ultra
7th October 2023 1:34pm
#castle
#prison
#jail
#lancaster
#gaol
