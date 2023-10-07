Previous
HMP Lancaster Castle
HMP Lancaster Castle

This is a pretty impressive though scary place to imprisoned!
Lancaster Castle was decommissioned in 2012 and it is open for tourists. This is the female penitentiary.
Pammy Joy

62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
