Previous
96 / 365
Sea life
I'm not sure whether the creels are for catching crabs, this is more likely to be the case than lobster. Fishing isn't a big industry here so I was surprised to see this many pots.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
2
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
8th October 2023 1:42pm
#fish
#sea
#crabs
#creels
