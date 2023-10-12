Previous
Portuguese style church by pammyjoy
99 / 365

Portuguese style church

From a recent trip, a beautiful whitewashed church on the sea front in Ponta Delgado in the Azores.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful church.
October 12th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 12th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful church and capture fav!
October 12th, 2023  
