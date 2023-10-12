Sign up
99 / 365
Portuguese style church
From a recent trip, a beautiful whitewashed church on the sea front in Ponta Delgado in the Azores.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
3
2
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
#church
#portugal
#azores
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful church.
October 12th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 12th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful church and capture fav!
October 12th, 2023
