Hydrangea hedges by pammyjoy
101 / 365

Hydrangea hedges

Fun fact, the hedges in the Azores are all created from hydrangeas rather than a standard privet hedge. The country lanes are a riot of pinks, purples and blues throughout the summer.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
October 14th, 2023  
