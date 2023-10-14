Sign up
101 / 365
Hydrangea hedges
Fun fact, the hedges in the Azores are all created from hydrangeas rather than a standard privet hedge. The country lanes are a riot of pinks, purples and blues throughout the summer.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705FN
Taken
5th September 2023 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flowers
,
#nature
,
#purple
,
#azores
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colours!
October 14th, 2023
