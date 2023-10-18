Previous
The Needle at Rampside by pammyjoy
The Needle at Rampside

This is known locally as the Needle though I would have gone for Pencil! Built in 1875, its a navigation beacon to guide vessels safely into port. It is 20m or 66 feet high and is a Grade 2 listed building.
Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Hazel
Such an amazing structure!
October 18th, 2023  
Diana
Wonderful capture of this amazing sight, I love the stonework!
October 18th, 2023  
Fisher Family
What an impressive structure, and it makes a great photo - fav! I find such landmarks interesting places to visit. In fact I have two walking guides to simular towers, which have led me on some interesting adventures!

Ian

Ian
October 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
What an amazing structure! Nicely captured!
October 18th, 2023  
