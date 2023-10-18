Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
105 / 365
The Needle at Rampside
This is known locally as the Needle though I would have gone for Pencil! Built in 1875, its a navigation beacon to guide vessels safely into port. It is 20m or 66 feet high and is a Grade 2 listed building.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
105
photos
12
followers
26
following
28% complete
View this month »
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th October 2023 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#lighthouse
,
#heritage
,
#barrow
Hazel
ace
Such an amazing structure!
October 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing sight, I love the stonework!
October 18th, 2023
Fisher Family
What an impressive structure, and it makes a great photo - fav! I find such landmarks interesting places to visit. In fact I have two walking guides to simular towers, which have led me on some interesting adventures!
Ian
October 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What an amazing structure! Nicely captured!
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian