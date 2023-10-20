Sign up
Previous
107 / 365
Rusty wreck
It has definitely seen better days!
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
107
photos
12
followers
26
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th October 2023 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#fishing
,
#sea
,
#boat
