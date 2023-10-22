Previous
Buddha hands by pammyjoy
109 / 365

Buddha hands

We paid a visit to the manjushri kadampa Buddhist centre this afternoon. When I go into places like these, I always feel like I daren't breathe. This place is absolutely gorgeous and gluten free cake in the coffee shop too.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
My kind of karma, fabulous capture and gorgeous scene and golds.
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise