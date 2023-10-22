Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Buddha hands
We paid a visit to the manjushri kadampa Buddhist centre this afternoon. When I go into places like these, I always feel like I daren't breathe. This place is absolutely gorgeous and gluten free cake in the coffee shop too.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd October 2023 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
My kind of karma, fabulous capture and gorgeous scene and golds.
October 22nd, 2023
