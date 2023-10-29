Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Ghosts of times gone by
We visited a local museum yesterday where it had a 'life in times gone by" exhibition. This man in his best suit looks a bit bemused by the photograper. I like the way he is on an almost transparent board, it makes him look quite ghostly.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
28th October 2023 2:37pm
#history
#museum
#yesteryear
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful capture
October 29th, 2023
