Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
119 / 365
Buddha Shakyamuni
This is a beautiful statue of Buddha Shakyamuni, I'm not a Buddhist but I swear this was talking to me, the eyes were mesmerising!
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
119
photos
14
followers
29
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd October 2023 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#buddha
,
#faith
,
#spiritual
,
#buddhism
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close