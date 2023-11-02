Sign up
Previous
120 / 365
The mighty has fallen
This huge tree has come down during a storm but not the one ravaging the UK at the moment.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
120
photos
14
followers
29
following
32% complete
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd October 2023 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#wind
,
#storm
,
#tree
,
#woods
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and textures, hope it was not your tree!
November 2nd, 2023
