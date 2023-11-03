Sign up
121 / 365
The hill that wants to be a mountain
Black Combe is the mountain that reaches the sea though technically is not a mountain as its 30 ft too short. It stands on the Cumbrian coast and offers amazing views over the Irish Sea towards the Isle of Man, Wales and Southern Scotland.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
