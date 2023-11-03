Previous
The hill that wants to be a mountain by pammyjoy
The hill that wants to be a mountain

Black Combe is the mountain that reaches the sea though technically is not a mountain as its 30 ft too short. It stands on the Cumbrian coast and offers amazing views over the Irish Sea towards the Isle of Man, Wales and Southern Scotland.
