Previous
122 / 365
Is it a Banyan Tree?
I think it's a Banyan Tree but happy to be corrected!
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
122
photos
14
followers
29
following
33% complete
View this month »
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705FN
Taken
5th September 2023 11:53am
Tags
#nature
,
#tree
,
#tropical
