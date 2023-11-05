Previous
Mighty Tree by pammyjoy
123 / 365

Mighty Tree

This really is a beautiful and mighty tree. Hippy added for size reference 😁
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great perspective
November 10th, 2023  
