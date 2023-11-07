Sign up
Previous
Next
125 / 365
Colours of Autumn
I absolutely love the colours of fall or autumn. The colours aren't as spectacular as they can be but are still pretty anyway
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
1
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th November 2023 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#fall
,
#trees
,
#autumn
,
#orange
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely golden tree
November 16th, 2023
