Colours of Autumn by pammyjoy
125 / 365

Colours of Autumn

I absolutely love the colours of fall or autumn. The colours aren't as spectacular as they can be but are still pretty anyway
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
36% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely golden tree
November 16th, 2023  
