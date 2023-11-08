Previous
Next
Giant ships anchor by pammyjoy
126 / 365

Giant ships anchor

Seen on a recent walk down the local dock side, a giant anchor from on of the James Fisher transport ships.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise