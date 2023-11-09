Sign up
125 / 365
Slightly Creepy
A slightly creepy set from a recent Muse gig. I love Muse, I had been a fan for around 20 years before I managed to see them in Manchester recently. Well worth the wait!
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
0
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
127
photos
14
followers
29
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th September 2023 8:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#creepy
,
#set
,
#gig
,
#muse
