Submarine Shed by pammyjoy
Submarine Shed

It's a beautiful clear and still day here today which is mighty unusual! This is Devonshire Dock Hall in BAE systems where they build nuclear submarines for the Royal Navy. It is so rare to have such a clear blue reflection!
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
