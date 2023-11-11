Previous
A Handsome Mallard by pammyjoy
127 / 365

A Handsome Mallard

A very handsome mallard who had his harem sailing along behind him!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise