Across the Bay
View across the bay to the pretty village of Arnside in Cumbria with the Lakeland Fells behind.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
2
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
11th November 2023 12:54pm
Tags
#village
,
#cumbria
,
#englishlakes
,
#lakeland
