Previous
Across the Bay by pammyjoy
128 / 365

Across the Bay

View across the bay to the pretty village of Arnside in Cumbria with the Lakeland Fells behind.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise