130 / 365
In flight
It was a bit daunting for me to take this photo as I am terrified of flying birds. Its the flapping that gets to me.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th November 2023 1:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#flying
#birds
#wings
#ducks
