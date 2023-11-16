Previous
Beside the Seaside by pammyjoy
Beside the Seaside

There are a lot of gulleys and mud flats around the local coast. A bit dangerous for people but fantastic for wildlife! We watched an egret for a while but it never stopped long enough for a photo.
Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic lines, wonderful photo
November 16th, 2023  
