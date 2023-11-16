Sign up
133 / 365
Beside the Seaside
There are a lot of gulleys and mud flats around the local coast. A bit dangerous for people but fantastic for wildlife! We watched an egret for a while but it never stopped long enough for a photo.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Tags
#nature
,
#sea
,
#bay
,
#seaside
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic lines, wonderful photo
November 16th, 2023
