Ready for the night shift by pammyjoy
140 / 365

Ready for the night shift

Industry never sleeps in the local shipyard. When the day shift leaves, the lights go on and the night shift takes over. The yellow building houses nuclear submarines as they are under construction.
22nd November 2023

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
38% complete

Photo Details

