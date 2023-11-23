Previous
Coniston water by pammyjoy
Coniston water

Taken on a recent visit to Coniston in the English Lake District. It is a beautiful place to visit but can be incredibly busy and no available parking on sunny Sundays.
Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful mountainside
