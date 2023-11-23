Sign up
Coniston water
Taken on a recent visit to Coniston in the English Lake District. It is a beautiful place to visit but can be incredibly busy and no available parking on sunny Sundays.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Tags
#nature
,
#lake
,
#scenic
,
#cumbria
,
#coniston
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful mountainside
November 23rd, 2023
