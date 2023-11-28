Previous
Beautiful bird by pammyjoy
Beautiful bird

I'm not good at identifying birds so don't know if this is an eagle or a hawk but it is extremely beautiful with a huge wingspan. Any ideas?
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Christine Sztukowski ace
looks like he's wearing a cap, Beautiful capture
December 3rd, 2023  
