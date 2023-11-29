Previous
Old Timer by pammyjoy
146 / 365

Old Timer

I love vintage vehicles, especially the smell of them!
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise