147 / 365
An Englishman's home is his castle
Lancaster Castle. Originally built in the 11th century and still is a very solid construction. Famous for the Pendle Witch Trials. It has incredibly spooky dungeons which are supposed to be haunted and I have heard children's voices in there.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
147
photos
14
followers
29
following
40% complete
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
7th October 2023 1:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
#haunted
,
#castle
,
#spooky
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this impressive gatehouse into the former prison. A few years ago I went on a tour round the prison, after it had been closed. At that time there was a proposal to convert some of the prison to a rather unusual hotel, but I don't know if that idea went any further.
Ian
November 30th, 2023
