An Englishman's home is his castle by pammyjoy
An Englishman's home is his castle

Lancaster Castle. Originally built in the 11th century and still is a very solid construction. Famous for the Pendle Witch Trials. It has incredibly spooky dungeons which are supposed to be haunted and I have heard children's voices in there.
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this impressive gatehouse into the former prison. A few years ago I went on a tour round the prison, after it had been closed. At that time there was a proposal to convert some of the prison to a rather unusual hotel, but I don't know if that idea went any further.

Ian
November 30th, 2023  
