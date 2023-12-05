Previous
I do love an archway by pammyjoy
153 / 365

I do love an archway

Everywhere I go, I look for an archway to photograph. This one is halfway down the Scotsmans Steps in Edinburgh
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Photo Details

