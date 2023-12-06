Sign up
Previous
154 / 365
Edinburgh christmas funfair
I think it's a no from me for the ride but a yes for the purple Walter Scott monument
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
3
2
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
154
photos
14
followers
29
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd December 2023 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#purple
,
#edinburgh
,
#funfair
,
#monument
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pov and composition
December 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW this is wonderful
December 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great colours against the night sky.
December 6th, 2023
