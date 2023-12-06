Previous
Edinburgh christmas funfair by pammyjoy
Edinburgh christmas funfair

I think it's a no from me for the ride but a yes for the purple Walter Scott monument
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Renee Salamon ace
Great pov and composition
December 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW this is wonderful
December 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great colours against the night sky.
December 6th, 2023  
