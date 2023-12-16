Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
164 / 365
Founding Fathers of Bulgaria
You've heard of Mount Rushmore and I bring you the Bulgarian equivalent. Typical Bulgarian Concrete Cubist style.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
164
photos
14
followers
29
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705FN
Taken
4th September 2019 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#monument
,
#bulgaria
,
#shumen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close