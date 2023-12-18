Sign up
End of Part 2
I had to pull my original crochet design out because I didn't like the colour way. 37 rows recrocheted and I'm happy with this. It measures about 18 inches across at the moment and there are still 6 parts to go!
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
#happy
#hobby
#crochet
#colourful
