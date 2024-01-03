Previous
Macro by pammyjoy
172 / 365

Macro

I'm following a 365 photo challenge blog for inspiration. today's photo challenge suggestion was a macro of anything. This is a rather pretty close up of a lamp I have at home.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
